Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite at Stranger Things premiere amid bullying claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour put on a united front at the Los Angeles premiere of Stranger Things amid recent reports that she accused him of bullying and harassment.

A recent report claimed that the 50-year-old actor faced an internal investigation after his 21-year-old co-star filed a harassment and bullying complaint against him before filming the fifth and final season.

The stars, who have yet to address the report, put on a united front at the premiere of the Netflix sci-fi show on Thursday.

They posed for photographers on the red carpet and laughed and hugged each other as they arrived together.

Netflix officials posted a video of the playful moment on social media and wrote, "David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere (emotional face emoji)."

The Enola Holmes star also told Extra that it was "amazing" to reunite with her co-star almost a year after wrapping filming.

"It's been amazing. We're so lucky to have each other. The show means so much to the both of us and to everyone here," she said. "This is like been the last 10 years of our lives. So, we've dedicated a lot of it and we're so excited to see that come to screen."

According to the Daily Mail report, which was published on 1 November, Brown's complaint featured "pages and pages of accusations" against Harbour, although no allegations of sexual impropriety, and the inquiry went on "for months".

While the full outcome is unknown, the British actress was reportedly accompanied by a personal representative on set for the season.

When asked about the bullying claims on the red carpet, series co-creator Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter, "Obviously, you understand I can't get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we've been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they're family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy."

In addition, producer and director Shawn Levy insisted that some of the "noise" involving the show is "wildly inaccurate", and he was proud that they've created "a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe".

Brown and Harbour, who play Eleven and her father figure Jim Hopper on the show, were joined at the premiere by their co-stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer, among others.

The final season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on 26 November.