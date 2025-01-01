Kourtney Kardashian shares rare photo to celebrate son Rocky's second birthday

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a sweet photo to mark her youngest son Rocky's second birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the reality TV star posted a photo showing her cradling her baby boy while sitting in a hospital bed shortly after he was born.

Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed Rocky Thirteen on 1 November 2023.

In the accompanying caption, the mother-of-four quoted Nancy Tillman's 2005 children's book, On the Night You Were Born.

"On the night you were born / The moon smiled with such wonder / That the stars peeked in to see you / And the night wind whispered, 'Life will never be the same,'" part of the text reads.

Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis got married in 2022.

The Lemme entrepreneur is also mother to sons Reign, 10, and Mason, 15, and daughter Penelope, 13, from her relationship with Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, in his own post shared last week, Travis uploaded a cute snap showing Rocky wearing a basketball jersey with the number 13 on the back.

"Happy Birthday my Rocky 13. You're such a special soul, and you make every day brighter. I love you. No one's cooler. Guitars, drums, pirates, boom boom pow and (AC/DC frontman) Angus Young forever," the rocker gushed.

And previously, Travis revealed that Rocky appeared to be following in his musical footsteps.

"I mean (Rocky), he just turned 15 months today, and he's like already playing drums and guitar and everything, so I feel like all we can do is steer them," the 49-year-old told People in February.