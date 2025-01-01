Russell Crowe credits drinking less alcohol for 57-pound weight loss

Russell Crowe has shared the secrets to his recent 57-pound (25 kilogram) weight loss.

During an interview for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week, the Oscar-winning actor explained that he has been drinking less alcohol and abiding by a healthy diet.

"We normalise both drinking and wagering but we never look at the damage they cause," he said, noting he started his weight-loss journey at 278 pounds (126 kilograms). "I'm a big proponent for having a drink. It's my cultural heritage and, as a working-class man, it's my goddamn right, Joe. But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities."

The Gladiator actor went on to note that one night a week of "fun" is "plenty" for him now.

"If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it's going to be a really nice wine," the 61-year-old continued. "I try not to have casual drinks now. (I avoid) having a drink for the sake of it."

Elsewhere in the chat, Russell thanked host Joe for introducing him to health service platform Ways2Well. As part of his programme, the star has been receiving injections to help combat inflammation and arthritis in his body.

"I've probably connected with them about five times since that first time we went, and the real benefit I'm getting that I think, right, because I'm not completely over the science, but it seems to be with these injections that I've been getting into my shoulders, my knees, but also these IVs," he added. "Ways2Well was a great call for me because it's calmed down a bunch of stuff. It's taking a bunch of pain away so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards."

Russell is currently promoting his new movie, Nuremberg.

Directed by James Vanderbilt, the historical drama is now showing in U.S. cinemas.