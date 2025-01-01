Hilary Duff doesn't remember recording hit song What Dreams Are Made Of

Hilary Duff doesn't remember recording the hit song, What Dreams Are Made Of, for The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

During an interview for the Therapuss podcast on Thursday, the actress-singer was asked by host Jake Shane if she thought the song "was amazing" when she recorded it.

Hilary revealed that not only did she not appreciate the uplifting song at the time - she couldn't even remember recording the track, which appears in the 2003 movie.

"No... very much, no. Absolutely not," she began. "I don't even remember recording that song. But I will say now I love it. And when I was filming the movie, I loved it. It was just - it was a weird time."

Hilary went on to note that she never performed What Dreams Are Made Of at her own concerts because it "wasn't technically my song".

"It was a Lizzie McGuire song," the 38-year-old explained, noting that she was around 14 at the time of making the project. "Some of the like, being in Italy for Lizzie McGuire (I remember) but then the rest of it filmed in Vancouver. I could barely remember any of that stuff."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hilary insisted she would be happy to sing What Dreams Are Made Of in the future if she was granted permission from Disney bosses.

"Actually, when I sing it now, I feel a lot of joy. I just think that there was such a separation back then of me and my music and Lizzie McGuire," she added. "But if I would ever tour again, I think, maybe, I would be allowed to manage to sing that song somehow, someway. Maybe, you know, just maybe like hypothetically."

Hilary played Lizzie McGuire in the Disney Channel series of the same name between 2001 and 2004.

After a decade-long break from the music industry, Hilary dropped her new song Mature on Friday.