Kim Kardashian addresses scathing critical response to All's Fair

Kim Kardashian has cheekily responded to the wave of negative reviews surrounding her new legal drama All's Fair.

The reality star appeared to shrug off the criticism aimed at the Ryan Murphy-created series, taking to Instagram on Thursday night to poke fun at its reception.

"Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All's Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus," Kim wrote, alongside a carousel of screenshots featuring reviews and fan reactions.

In one post, a viewer quipped, "All's Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question, 'Does a show need to be good?' and the answer is no, it doesn't. We have legendary actresses here giving the worst performances of their careers, it takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs."

Another added, "Some of the worst acting I've ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I'm obsessed and I need 14 seasons."

Kim also shared a screenshot showing that the nine-part legal drama initially received a shocking 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, although this has since crept up to 5%.

Among the reviews featured in her post was one from The Daily Telegraph, which read, "Ryan Murphy is the high priest of tacky, tasteless television, and this year he has outdone himself."

Despite its star-studded cast, including Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts, All's Fair has been labelled the "worst TV show of the year".

The Times declared that it "may be the worst TV drama ever," while The Guardian described it as "fascinatingly, existentially terrible". Both outlets awarded it zero stars out of five.

The series, which marks Kardashian's first lead acting role, follows an all-female law firm based in Los Angeles that specialises in high-profile divorces.