Kate Hudson opens up about turning down jobs to be with her children

Kate Hudson has revealed that she has turned down several acting roles in order to be a more present mother.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has reflected on the sacrifices she has made to spend more time with her three children, Ryder, 21, Bingham, 14, and Rani, seven.

Speaking to Variety, Kate explained that saying no to work opportunities in order to prioritise her family was an "easy" choice.

"There are sacrifices I've made along the way to be at home, a lot of opportunities I had to say no to, which came as an easy no," she said. "But as Rani started to get older, it was time to start making career decisions that I felt like I could make."

The actress added, "And I got really lucky that I could make them not based on money."

Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham with former fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani with her current partner, musician Danny Fujikawa.

The 46-year-old star has reportedly been tipped as a potential Oscar nominee for her performance in her latest film, Song Sung Blue. However, after more than two decades in the industry, Kate insisted that she's learned to stay grounded through Hollywood's ups and downs.

"I felt lucky that I knew the peaks and valleys of this roller-coaster ride," she told the publication. "One minute you're the hot ingenue and you're up here, and then the next minute you're wondering why you're not in the conversation for certain things that you know you can do. It's never been something that has defined my value."

Hudson received an Academy Award nomination for her breakout role in Almost Famous in 2001.