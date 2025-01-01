Lucas Bravo to star alongside Emma Roberts in A Murder Uncorked

Lucas Bravo has been cast alongside Emma Roberts in the forthcoming rom-com A Murder Uncorked.

Directed by Ari Sandel and produced by Vincent Newman, the script comes from the same scribe as Legally Blonde and The Ugly Truth, Karen McCullah.

Emily in Paris heartthrob, Bravo, will portray "the handsome Derek, who has recently inherited a prestigious Napa Valley winery and meets Nikki [Roberts], a recently fired TV actress working as a waitress in a restaurant he is dining at. With sparks immediately flying, Derek offers Nikki a dream job working at the winery. But when a murder rocks the winery, the police suspect Derek and it is up to he and Nikki to find the real murderer and keep their budding romance alive.”

Production is due to start in 2026.

The picture is based on the seven-book murder mystery romance by author Michele Scott.

Newman said: "Michele's books are a hugely entertaining blend of romance, comedy and mystery that are appealing to a worldwide audience of all ages. A Murder Uncorked is the first film in what we envision as a franchise."

Sandel added: "I couldn't be more thrilled about the opportunity to work with Emma and to create this love letter to both Napa Valley wine country and the murder mystery genre while doing it with comedic flair that makes this is a fun and entertaining ride."

Meanwhile, Roberts previously expressed hope that she would get to play Britney Spears in a biopic about the pop star.

The American Horror Story star was thought to be in the running to portray the Toxic hitmaker in an upcoming movie and said it would be a dream come true if she did land the part.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said: "I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumour, but I hope maybe it’ll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorise every word.'"