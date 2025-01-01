Kerry Washington reveals Wake Up Dead Man gave her 'Scandal vibes'

Kerry Washington has revealed that Wake Up Dead Man made her think about her TV show Scandal because she liked being part of an ensemble cast again.

The actress stars in Rian Johnson's latest Knives Out murder-mystery alongside Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin and Cailee Spaeny.

During an appearance on the Therapuss podcast, Washington shared that being back in an ensemble reminded her of the Scandal days.

"It's so fun to be part of a movie like that, to be in a thriller, a mystery murder thriller, and to be part of an ensemble," she shared. "Like honestly, it gave me Scandal vibes, to be with a set of actors where... if you show up to do a Knives Out movie, you're not looking to be the star. You're like, I want to be part of a team of bada*s talented people who want to create something special together and that was how we always worked at Scandal."

Explaining the comparison further, Washington continued, "Like we didn't compete for attention, we didn't compete for press. We were so supportive of each other... We were so close and it was really fun to be in another ensemble like that again."

The actress starred as Olivia Pope in the political thriller series from 2012 to 2019.

Wake Up Dead Man, the third instalment in the Knives Out franchise, follows Craig's detective Benoit Blanc as he solves a mysterious death within a church community in upstate New York.

Washington, who plays a tightly-wound lawyer named Vera Draven, said of the film, "I feel so lucky to be in the Knives Out universe... This iteration of the film is a little darker, it's a little bit like Gothic, in a way. It's so cool. So smart and funny and gripping and there's no way in hell you'll guess the ending."

The film will be released in cinemas on 29 November before debuting on Netflix on 12 December.