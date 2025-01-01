Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver to co-star in Useful Idiots

Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver are set to co-star in Useful Idiots.

The actresses will join forces for director Joseph Cedar’s upcoming thriller, which is based on a script he wrote with 60 Minutes producer Shachar Bar-On.

Streep, 76, will star as veteran New York property market journalist Diane Castle, as she “covers the New York luxury property market, disillusioned with writing puff pieces about the wealthy elite, and feeling regretful that she may not have lived up to her potential”.

According to Variety: “When a record-breaking sale of a new penthouse hits her desk, Diane’s questions about the buyer’s identity lead to what could be the story of a lifetime… [Add in] a mysterious oligarch, whose influence stretches across Manhattan and beyond – protected by a network of fixers, enablers and a brilliant young strategist. Out of her depth, Diane digs deeper into the investigation, her determination to uncover the truth revealing a web of corruption and danger at the highest levels, ensnaring Diane, her family, and all those around her.”

Fifth Season will finance and produce with Closer Media’s Zhang Xin and Jonathan King, Academy Award-winner Bruce Cohen and William Horberg.

Graham Taylor, Christopher Slager, and Dan Guando will executive produce for Fifth Season.

This will be the first time Streep and Weaver have co-starred in a movie.