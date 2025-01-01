Jeremy Renner denies harassment allegations

Jeremy Renner has denied allegations of harassment levied against him by filmmaker Yi Zhou.

Zhou claims that the actor sent her "personal and intimate photographs of himself" and exhibited disturbing behaviour on one occasion that prompted her to lock herself in a room.

"The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue," a rep for Renner told Variety.

Zhou first laid claims against Renner last week with a series of Instagram posts, including the hashtags Cancel and CancelJeremyRenner.

She claims she began dating the Marvel Cinematic Universe star after he contacted her in June by sending "a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and WhatsApp" and then "seduced" her by "loving me so much I believed in him/the power of love".

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Zhou further claimed that she was with Renner one evening in August to discuss a documentary project. Renner allegedly consumed a bottle of wine and became "violent". Zhou resorted to locking herself in a room out of fear.

Prior to Zhou's allegations against Renner, the pair had been reported to be working together across a series of projects. Zhou is directing the documentary Chronicles of Disney, about the legacy and history of the studio, in which Renner is interviewed as a talking head.

Renner is also a voice actor in Zhou's AI-generated Stardust Future: Stars and Scars, which Variety reports has set its sights on an awards-qualifying theatrical release for November.