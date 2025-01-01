Trailer Park Boys' Mike Smith charged with sexual assault

Mike Smith, the actor famous for playing Bubbles on Trailer Park Boys, has been charged with sexual assault.

According to court documents filed in Nova Scotia provincial court in Canada, Smith was charged in relation to an alleged assault that occurred on 30 December 2017 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada's national public broadcaster CBC reports.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Smith has been ordered not to communicate with the alleged victim - whose name is protected by a publication ban - or visit their school, workplace or home.

According to a statement from Trailer Park Boys Inc, Smith has "stepped away" from his role as managing director of the company.

"We are aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith dating back to 2017 and take such matters seriously," the statement read.

"We recognise how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case."

Smith has played the role of Bubbles for more than two decades of TV series, films and spinoffs.

Since premiering in 2001, the series has developed a passionate fanbase, airing worldwide on Netflix.

In 2013, Smith and his two costars purchased the rights to the Trailer Park Boys franchise.

Earlier this year, Trailer Park Boys Inc. announced that shooting for Season 13 of the TV show, the first since 2018, had wrapped, with the show expected to air in 2026.

Despite the charges, the company said in its statement that it remains "focused on delivering the long-awaited 13th season for our fans".

In 2016, Smith was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with misdemeanour domestic battery after an alleged incident at a hotel in Hollywood.