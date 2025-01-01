Mia Goth being pushed like 'she's never been pushed before' on Star Wars: Starfighter

Mia Goth has revealed working on a Star Wars film has pushed her as an actress in ways she's "never been pushed before".

The Suspiria star has been gaining recognition for her acting work in independent films and horrors over the years, and is set to become a household name with three consecutive mainstream projects - Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Star Wars: Starfighter.

Goth is currently in production on Shawn Levy's sci-fi epic, and she admitted to Elle magazine that the film is testing her acting skills in new ways.

"It's really intense, but I love it. I'm being pushed in a way that I've never been pushed before," Goth shared, before adding, "This is a completely separate film, not a prequel. It's its own thing, with new characters. And it's a great script, a really great script."

Starfigher is a standalone story set five years after 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The British actress is rumoured to be playing a villain, starring alongside Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, Matt Smith and Aaron Pierre.

Explaining why he cast Goth, Levy told the publication, "We needed a singular actor to play a fiercely complex new character within the Star Wars galaxy. Mia is a unicorn of an actress. It's not like you could ever say, 'We need a Mia Goth type,' because there is no type. There's just Mia."

The Pearl actress revealed that she will be in and out of London filming the movie until December.

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently set for a release in May 2027.