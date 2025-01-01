Police called to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash

Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash was a rowdy affair.

Police were reportedly called to Jeff Bezos's mansion, where the party was being held, after numerous noise complaints from neighbours.

The decibel level reportedly went off the charts due to Bruno Mars performing live, according to TMZ. The police issued a warning.

Officers later returned after learning that large fake hedges were blocking the street outside the property. The dividers required a permit, which had not been obtained, so the greenery was removed as partygoers left the bash.

The Kardashian matriarch turned 70 on 5 November and hosted a James Bond 007-themed party.

The party, planned by longtime Kardashian family collaborator Mindy Weiss, drew a star-studded A-list crowd, including Oprah Winfrey, Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Adele, Rich Paul, Tyler Perry, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Vin Diesel.

Another famous couple in attendance was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry sported a classic black tuxedo and bow tie with a poppy pin in honour of the upcoming Remembrance Day.

His Suits alum wife, who has been friends with the reality clan for several years, also wore head-to-toe black.

The party was thrown jointly by Jenner's six children: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

The siblings were all in attendance at the party along with extended family members Travis Barker, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.