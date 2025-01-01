Mo Gilligan breaks silence on love child

Mo Gilligan has broken his silence on becoming a dad and defended his 'secret' son's mum, who slammed him online.

The comedian, who became a dad to his baby daughter with his fiancée Taia Tulher over the summer, was recently revealed to have already fathered a little boy with his ex, Selina Christoforou.

The model revealed Mo as the dad of her 22-month-old boy on TikTok, and accused him of not being there enough for his son.

Mo opened up about it for the first time during a comedy routine at a South London pub.

The British stand-up comedian and TV presenter said on stage: "He's a very lovely boy. A very, very lovely boy and despite whatever you see on social media, his mum is a good mum.

"I'm not here to disrespect. That's the mother of my child.

"And I would never disrespect her publicly because she's raising my son. He's very polite. He's very kind, he's very loving."

The Masked Singer judge then cracked a joke about how he may need to earn more money to support the boy.

He joked: "The minute you lot see me on Strictly in some pink shirt, you lot will be like, 'Ooh, his baby mama's not playing.'"

Gilligan also spoke about becoming a dad for the second time with Tulher.

"It just happened three months ago. I'm getting used to it.

"She's lovely though, absolutely lovely. It's so weird being a dad now, because the worries I used to have were so small.

"I feel like now I have a sense of purpose."