Sally Kirkland enters hospice

Hollywood star Sally Kirkland is in a hospice after battling devastating health issues this past year.

Kirkland's representative told TMZ that the actor, who is 84, is in a hospice at a Palm Springs hospital after becoming afflicted with dementia.

A GoFundMe has been set up, which reveals the Bruce Almighty star has faced life-threatening infections after fracturing multiple bones and is now "resting comfortably" at the hospice.

"This past year, Sally fractured four bones in her neck, right wrist, and left hip," the page, which is seeking to raise money for Kirkland's medical expenses, details.

"While recovering, she developed two separate life-threatening infections.

"The combination of these injuries and infections has required extensive hospitalisation and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover."

The legendary actor is best known for her films The Sting and Anna, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win.

Kirkland's illustrious acting career goes back to the 1960s. She has appeared in a slew of classic TV shows, including Hawaii Five-0, Three's Company, and Charlie's Angels.

Other notable big screen roles include the part of Anita Mann in Bruce Almighty, and a starring role in the Kevin Costner-led film JFK.

She also worked with Hollywood heavyweights Paul Newman and Robert Redford in The Sting.