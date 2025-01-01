My Mom Jayne wins at Critics Choice Documentary Awards

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay has won Best First Documentary Feature at the 10th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

The Perfect Neighbour topped the bill, scooping up five awards, which were handed out on Sunday night in New York City.

The film, which follows a neighbourhood dispute in Florida that escalates into deadly violence, won Best Documentary Feature, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Archival Documentary and Best True Crime Documentary.

Mr Scorsese, Ocean With David Attenborough and Orwell: 2+2=5 each took home two awards during the ceremony.

"Ten years in, and the art of documentary storytelling has never been more vital or vibrant," said Christopher Campbell, VP of Documentaries for the Critics Choice Association. "This year's filmmakers show, through their creativity and courage, just how powerful documentaries can be in shaping our view of the world."

The awards honour the year's best documentaries released in cinemas, on TV and on major digital platforms

Here's the full list of winners.

Best Documentary Feature: The Perfect Neighbour

Best Director: Geeta Gandbhir - The Perfect Neighbour

Best First Documentary Feature: My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay

Best Cinematography: Toby Strong, Doug Anderson - Ocean With David Attenborough

Best Editing: Viridiana Lieberman - The Perfect Neighbour

Best Score: Alexei Aigui - Orwell: 2+2=5

Best Narration: Orwell: 2+2=5, performed by Damian Lewis

Best Archival Documentary: The Perfect Neighbour

Best Historical Documentary: The American Revolution; Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (tied)

Best Biographical Documentary: Mr Scorsese

Best Music Documentary: Becoming Led Zeppelin; Sly Lives! (tied)

Best Political Documentary: The Alabama Solution

Best Science/Nature Documentary: Ocean With David Attenborough

Best Sports Documentary: America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders