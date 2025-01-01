Jonas Brothers to ring in the New Year with live TV show

The Jonas Brothers are getting set to ring in 2026 with a televised live performance.

The Grammy-nominated trio, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, will take the stage for a New Year's Eve performance at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Miami, Florida.

The two-hour countdown celebration will kick off on 31 December at 10pm and will feature the trio's early hits, fan favourites and tracks from their latest album, Greetings From Your Hometown.

The show will be livestreamed exclusively on Samsung TV Plus

"2025 will be a year we will always remember, and we couldn't think of a better way to kick off the new one than by celebrating with our fans," a statement from the Jonas Brothers read. "We can't wait to count down to midnight together, and welcome 2026 in Miami, as well as with our fans at home."

Tickets for the show will be available later this month.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, which includes upcoming dates in the US and Canada throughout November and December 2025.

Their supporting act, The All-American Rejects, announced they were dropping out of the tour on Sunday, citing health concerns for their lead singer, Tyson Ritter, just hours before a concert was about to start in Buffalo, New York.

"Unfortunately, Tyson has to take some vocal rest and we will be stepping away from the remainder of the Jonas Brothers tour," the band shared on Instagram. "His voice needs a little time to bounce back so he doesn't do any real damage."