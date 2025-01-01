Michael Jackson biopic trailer becomes most-watched in history

The first trailer for Michael Jackson's biopic has already become the most-watched music biopic preview ever.

The film, titled Michael, will see the King of Pop's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson take on the title role, while Oscar nominee Colman Domingo will play his father, Joe Jackson.

It is due to hit the big screen on 24 April next year.

The first trailer arrived last week and broke the record for most-watched music biopic trailer in its first 24 hours, The Hollywood Reporter announced.

According to statistics provided by WaveMetrix on 8 November, the trailer drew more than 116.2 million views globally, making it also distributor Lionsgate's most-viewed movie preview in history.

Additional cast members include Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones and Juliano Krue Valdi as a young Michael.

In May, it was reported that the film could potentially be split into two parts. Although these reports have been circulating again in the past few days, the two-parter has not been confirmed.

Following the release of the trailer, Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, spoke of the potential split during a quarterly earnings call with analysts.

"While we're not yet ready to confirm plans for a second film, I can tell you that the creative team is hard at work making sure that we're in a position to deliver more Michael soon after we release the first film," he shared.