Dan Aykroyd promises another Ghostbusters movie

Dan Aykroyd has vowed there will be another Ghostbusters movie.

The 73-year-old actor has starred in the horror/comedy franchise as Ray Stanz from the original Ghostbusters in 1984 to 2024’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Aykroyd has now insisted the series will continue.

During an appearance on the Talking Strange podcast, he said: “We'll see what we do as far as the next Ghostbusters feature, and there will be one. It's just what avenue we're going to take.

“I think that, given creative people in the world we're living in today, how can you not factor in some of what we're looking at in terms of the human species' execrable behavior?

“That may be looked at. Maybe it manifests itself in some kind of an evil formation.”

The Blues Brother star said director Jason Reitman - who helmed the most-recent instalments Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Frozen Empire - was currently working on the project.

He said: “Not sure, you know, Jason is working with the creative crew there at Ghost Corps out there in Los Angeles. And I'll be very interested to see what emerges.”

As well as the possible Ghostbusters sequel, the SNL alum revealed they were also working on a new animated Ghostbusters TV show.

He teased: “We are doing a really neat animated Ghostbusters. It'll be coming out quite soon. The characters and the whole take and the look of Manhattan is really exciting.

“So, I think maybe there's an opportunity there for those writers to address some of the issues that we need to heal and move on with our lives.”

In Ghostbusters, paranormal researchers Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) and Ray Stanz (Aykroyd) lose their university jobs in New York and start a ghost-catching business called Ghostbusters.

After bringing in Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) as the newest member of the group, the four heroes team up to save the city from a powerful supernatural entity.

The most recent instalment in the franchise came in 2024 with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which sees the Spengler family team up with the veteran Ghostbusters to stop an ancient entity that threatens to engulf New York in a supernatural ice age.

The movie starred Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd, as well as the original four Ghostbusters.

Although Aykroyd has said the Ghostbusters franchise will continue, the actor previously admitted he may no longer star in the series to allow newcomers Grace, Coon, Wolfhard and Rudd to “advance” Ghostbusters in a new direction.

Speaking with the New York Post, Aykroyd said of returning to Ghostbusters: “I don’t see that coming. I don’t see where they would need us to carry it on.

“They’ve got a whole new cast, and they’ve got whole new ideas. I think probably they’re going to move on to advancing it beyond the originals, which they should.”

Aykroyd, who co-wrote the original 1984 comedy and its sequel with Murray and Ramis, added he was “grateful” for how the success of Ghostbusters had given him his illustrious Hollywood career - even if he didn't expect it to become as immensely popular as it did.

He said: “The magnitude of the Ghostbuster success – I guess we knew it would be successful, but the magnitude of it was a surprise.”