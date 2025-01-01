Danny Ramirez makes Jessica Alba romance Instagram official

Danny Ramirez has made his relationship with Jessica Alba Instagram official.

The Captain America: Brave New World actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a carousel of snaps from his evening at the Baby2Baby fundraising gala the night before, and the post featured two sweet selfies of the couple laughing and smiling for the camera.

"What a remarkable evening by the entire @baby2baby team and all who donated. $19.5 million raised in minutes!" he captioned the post. "Helping baby2baby support for children across America and continue their vital work providing essentials to families in need."

Alba, who is a board member and ambassador for Baby2Baby, responded by posting heart eyes and heart-shaped hand emojis.

According to reports, the stars walked the red carpet of the annual fundraiser separately but posed together for photos inside.

For her own social media coverage of the event, The Honest Company founder posted a carousel of pictures showing her posing with fellow celebrity attendees, including Serena Williams, Ciara and Kerry Washington. The Top Gun: Maverick actor appears next to Alba in one group photo.

"Such a beautiful night at the @Baby2Baby Gala - I'm so proud of Baby2Baby's critical work providing basic essentials to over one million children in need across the country every year," she wrote alongside the images. "Last night, we honored @serenawilliams with The Giving Tree Award - and raised $19.5M (!!) to continue this critical work. Grateful to be part of such an incredible community."

Underneath her post, Ramirez commented with a heart on fire emoji.

Alba, 44, and Ramirez, 33, were first romantically linked in July, several months after the actress announced her separation from her husband, Cash Warren, after 16 years of marriage. She filed for divorce from Warren - the father of her three children - in February.