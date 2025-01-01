Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen reunite 25 years after How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Jim Carrey reunited with his How the Grinch Stole Christmas co-star Taylor Momsen for the first time in 25 years over the weekend.

The actors, who played The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 festive classic, reunited on the red carpet of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday.

While posing for photographers together, Carrey told reporters, "We haven't seen each other since The Grinch," and the Gossip Girl star added, "Yeah, it's been 25 years. This is insane."

The comedy legend and The Pretty Reckless singer appeared at the event to help induct Soundgarden into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Carrey presented them with the honour, while Momsen performed with the band and Brandi Carlile during the ceremony.

The 32-year-old former child star, who was five when she made The Grinch, recalled her favourite memories of working with Carrey during an interview with People.

"I just love that he was very protective of me," she praised. "He was always very kind. And just the entire experience of filming Grinch and getting to know him so well, even in all the make-up, was just wonderful."

She continued, "As a young person watching an artist at work and taking their craft so seriously, that left a really powerful, lasting impact on me as an adult now. And I'm excited to be able to tell him that as a grown-up."

After that holiday classic, Momsen had acting roles in Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Underdog and Hansel & Gretel before finding fame as Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl. She quit the show - and acting altogether - in 2010 to focus on her band.