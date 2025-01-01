Jonathan Bailey opens up about wanting kids one day

Jonathan Bailey has opened up about wanting children one day.

The Wicked star has revealed that, while he isn't ready to have children just yet, he does see parenthood as something he'd like to experience one day.

Speaking to Esquire U.K. in a new interview, Bailey reflected on the "privilege" of being able to consider having children.

"There's obviously loads of kids that could really benefit from love and support," he said. "I have the absolute privilege of being a gay man - there's no biological clock."

The 37-year-old added, "It's such a privilege, isn't it, to even be able to have a kid?"

While he's aware of the "concept" of becoming a parent, Bailey admitted he hasn't yet felt an urgent desire to do so.

"So, I'm aware of it as an idea, as a concept, but it doesn't feel very loud in my head at the moment," he told the publication.

Bailey has previously touched on the subject in a recent interview with People.

"If the planets align, for sure," he said of having kids. "I feel like in the world that we live in now, everyone's going to need a bit of guidance."

"Although, I'd be terrible at getting them through university," the Jurassic World Rebirth actor continued. "And they would not be able to speak another language. But maybe they will, and that's how I'll learn."

Bailey is currently promoting his new film, Wicked: For Good, in which he plays Prince Fiyero, due to be released in cinemas on 21 November.