Jasmine Tookes welcomes second baby with husband Juan David Borrero

Jasmine Tookes has welcomed her second baby with husband Juan David Borrero.

The Victoria's Secret angel gave birth to their son, Mateo Ira Borrero, on 28 October.

The pair shared the news via Instagram on Monday.

In a black-and-white photo carousel, the couple posed with their newborn and two-year-old daughter.

"The greatest blessing. Mateo Ira Borrero, 10.28.25," they captioned the joint post.

Tookes first revealed the news of her pregnancy by sharing photos from her maternity shoot on Instagram.

"Another little soul to love," she wrote in the caption.

The supermodel recently made headlines when she put her baby bump on display when she opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on 15 October. Tookes rocked gold angel wings as she strutted down the catwalk.

In an interview with Vogue, the model said that her second pregnancy took her by surprise.

"I'm a big planner," she told the outlet. "Having another baby was something that my husband and I always wanted to do. It was just a matter of timing and when it made sense, when we both weren't travelling as much."

Talking to People magazine, she shared that she felt more relaxed during her second pregnancy.

"It's been honestly so much easier in terms of thinking about everything because I know what to expect, where with my first, it was all so new to me," she explained at the time.

"There's just so many things that are unknown. So I think this time, I feel a little bit more comfort in knowing what's coming and what to expect. So with planning, it's honestly been really, really chill."