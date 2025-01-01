Emily Ratajkowski debuts new romance

Emily Ratajkowski has taken her romance with Romain Gavras public.

The model confirmed her romance with director Gavras when the pair stepped out for an evening stroll in New York City.

Ratajkowski walked the Big Apple streets alongside the Athena director, who draped his arm around her shoulder.

Later on in the evening, the pair were spotted leaning in for a passionate kiss.

Two months ago, the model, who shares a four-year-old son with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, sparked romance rumours with actor Austin Butler after they were seen enjoying an intimate dinner together.

And while she has yet to speak out publicly on her romance with Romain, who dated Dua Lipa for a few months in 2023, she has been candid about how she feels about the dating scene in general.

The My Body author, who has also been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric André, noted that she's become more selective about with whom she enters into a relationship, the older she gets.

"I'm proud of myself for this new era," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2023.

"The younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a BF. Glad I'm not in that era anymore."