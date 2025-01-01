Allison Mack reveals husband is reformed neo-Nazi

Allison Mack has revealed the identity of her new husband more than two years after her release from prison.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the Smallville alum had married in an intimate backyard ceremony.

Photos released at the time showed that they tied the knot underneath a traditional Jewish chuppah.

Mack shared that she was walking her dog in February 2024 when she met Frank Meeink, who was described as "an attractive, heavily tattooed guy in his late 40s with slicked-back hair," in the latest episode of the Allison After NXIVM podcast.

Podcast host Natalie Robehmed described Meeink as a "renowned former neo-Nazi" who has been in and out of the prison system since he was 17.

When Meeink was in prison, he started to deradicalise his beliefs and "left the white supremacist movement" in the 1990s, after he was released.

The podcast, which includes interviews with Mack and Meeink, reveals that Meeink now "works at a nonprofit with unhoused people".

"He does public speaking and civil rights activism on the side, even testifying in front of a house subcommittee in 2020 on white supremacy in policing," Robehmed revealed. "In some ways, Frank is a poster boy for changing your mind."

After they went on their first date, Mack told Meeink "everything" about her experience in the sex cult NXIVM. (In April 2018, she pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. She spent 21 months behind bars before being released in July 2023.)

Mack asked Meeink if he judged her because of her past.

"I just looked at her and said, you know, I'm a former neo-Nazi who used to kidnap people," Meeink recalled. "Do you think I have any room to judge you?"