Oscar Isaac 'not so open to working with Disney' after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Oscar Isaac has admitted that he's "not so open to working with Disney" following the brief suspension of chat show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The Frankenstein actor, who played fighter pilot Poe Dameron for three Star Wars films between 2015's The Force Awakens and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, once said that he would only return to the character if he "needed another house".

However, his position has softened over the years, and he has become more open about a Star Wars comeback.

When asked about his change of heart in an interview with GQ, Isaac insisted that he's not sure about working with Disney, which owns the Star Wars studio Lucasfilm, following Kimmel's brief suspension from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Yeah. I mean, I'd be open to it, although right now I'm not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great," he said.

"But if that happens, then yeah, I'd be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things."

The editor noted that Isaac made the comments two days after Kimmel was suspended in September over his remarks about the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Kimmel was reinstated by Disney's TV network ABC several days later.

The Inside Llewyn Davis star admitted that he wasn't so proud of saying he would only return to the beloved sci-fi franchise unless he needed another house.

"That was a real likable quote. Jesus Christ. Y'know, people ask you things, you say stuff, you don't really think about it that much. I said a slightly d**kish thing," he acknowledged.

The actor also worked with Disney on the Marvel TV series Moon Knight, which aired on Disney+ in 2022.

Isaac currently stars as Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's reimagining of Frankenstein, which is now streaming on Netflix.