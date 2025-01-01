Florence Pugh reveals male co-star spoke up when director demanded more takes of difficult scene

Florence Pugh has revealed that a male co-star once stood up for her on set when a director asked for more takes of an emotionally taxing scene.

The British actress admitted on The Louis Theroux Podcast that it can be "a bit stickier" for women to advocate for themselves on set in case they are branded "a nightmare".

So while she would never tell a director that they'd done enough takes, she revealed that a male co-star once spoke up on her behalf when he felt she didn't need to do an emotionally draining scene again.

"I remember I was doing a crying scene and there were just all of these specific beats that I needed to get, and specifically on specific lines," Pugh recalled. "And we did it maybe six times, and each time you have to start with no tears and then gear up. So you have to stay in it. And we got it, and the director wanted to go again. And when I'm in that state, I'm a bit mushy, so I'm like, 'Okay, we'll do it again.'

"My co-star went up to the director and said, 'Don't do that, man. Don't put her through that. She's got it. We got it. You've got the close-up, you've got the wide (shot), don't do that.'"

The Don't Worry Darling star noted that the director agreed with her co-star "straight away", and she realised that if she'd spoken up for herself in the same way, it "wouldn't have been received well".

Pugh did not name the co-star or the film.

Elsewhere in the episode, the Marvel actress discussed the heated debate surrounding intimacy coordinators on film sets.

Before their introduction, Pugh revealed she was sometimes asked "completely inappropriate" things by directors, so while she's glad to have intimacy coordinators now, she admitted that she has had good and bad experiences with them.

"I've also had a s**t example where someone just made it so weird and so awkward and really wasn't helpful and kind of was just like wanting to be a part of the set in a way that wasn't helpful, and I think it's a job that's still figuring itself out," she shared.

"When I worked with a fantastic coordinator, I was like, 'Oh, this is what I've been missing, understanding the dance of intimacy as opposed to just shooting a sex scene.' There are good ones and bad ones, and it's through the good ones that I have learned how effective it can really be."