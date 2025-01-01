Florence Pugh had 'breakdown' at the end of 'painful' relationship

Florence Pugh has revealed that she knew a past relationship "wasn't right" when she had a breakdown.

During a candid conversation on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the 29-year-old actress revealed that she was once in a relationship that was "causing (her) pain", but she didn't realise how much she'd "normalised" their "messy" behaviour until towards the end.

"I think for a while I really thought that the amount that it was hurting was the same amount of love that there was in the relationship... 'This hurts so much because we care, it hurts so much because we love each other so much,'" she said.

"When things go wrong and there's little microaggressions of tiny versions of whatever abuse it is, whether it's verbal or emotional or manipulative, it kind of gets further and further away from what's normal," she continued. "You find yourself at the end going, 'Oh, s**t, a lot of weird stuff is happening. I've normalised this. It's not normal to feel like this and it's not normal to be treated like this.'"

The Black Widow actress revealed that she only realised how bad things were when she had "a breakdown" and her body began to react.

"When you are hurting your body, you know when you are not sleeping or you're drinking too much or you've got the s**ts because you're so anxious - that's your body screaming at you," she divulged.

Citing an example, Pugh frankly shared, "I would injure myself. I'd be chopping and I'd like, chop huge chunks out of my hands. I've just never done that since. My body was just in full panic mode. I was injuring myself in order to look after myself, which is a funny thing of my body asking for help. It became increasingly obvious that something wasn't right."

Pugh did not reveal when the relationship took place or identify her former partner.

The Midsommar actress previously dated Scrubs star Zach Braff between 2019 and 2022, and is now believed to be with Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole.

Pugh, who no longer talks about her romantic life publicly, confirmed she is in a "very good" relationship and in a much healthier and happier place now.