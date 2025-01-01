Kim Kardashian annoyed with psychics who predicted she would pass law exam

Kim Kardashian is furious with the team of psychics who told her she would pass the bar exam.

Taking to TikTok on Monday, the reality TV star posted a montage of clips showing her getting ready for her mother Kris Jenner's 007-themed 70th birthday party held at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's Beverly Hills mansion last Saturday night.

At the start of the video, Kim is seen getting her make-up done while speaking on the phone.

"I'm just letting you guys know, all of the f**king psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all f**king full of s**t," she declared. "They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they're all full pathological liars, don't believe anything they say."

Earlier on Saturday, Kim announced via Instagram Stories that she had failed the bar exam.

"Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," the 45-year-old wrote, referring to her role on the new TV series, All's Fair. "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."

Kim has been studying law since 2019. The SKIMS entrepreneur passed the "baby bar" law exam on her fourth attempt in December 2021.

She completed her law programme earlier this year, and so far, has made one attempt at the bar exam.

Elsewhere in the TikTok video, Kim is seen deciding whether she should wear a pixie-style wig that resembles the style Halle Berry sported in the 2002 James Bond movie, Die Another Day.

"I'm doing the Halle Berry hair. Do you see my reference?" she asked sister Kendall Jenner via video call.

Ultimately, Kim didn't wear the wig and opted for a chic chignon style instead.