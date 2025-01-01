Dakota Fanning 'a little nervous' to act alongside sister Elle

Dakota Fanning has admitted she is a "little nervous" about acting alongside her sister Elle Fanning for the first time.

The sister duo are set to play siblings in an adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel The Nightingale, which is due to be released in cinemas in early 2027.

In an interview with Byrdie, Dakota revealed that, having pursued separate acting careers, she and her younger sister no longer feel the need to distinguish themselves as individuals.

"For a while, (Elle and I) were very conscious of carving our own paths and being really selective about the things that we did together," the 31-year-old explained. "We don't feel that pressure anymore. We've established that we're two different people with two different journeys."

The Watchers actress also admitted that while she and Elle, 27, are looking forward to sharing the screen, they are also feeling nervous.

"It's the best to be able to come together now," she told the publication. "We're very excited about (The Nightingale). A little nervous but excited."

The Nightingale follows two sisters, Vianne and Isabelle, in France during World War II as they navigate Nazi Germany's occupation of the country.

In addition to starring in the film, Dakota and Elle - who launched their own production company Lewellen Pictures in 2021 - are also co-producing it.

The Nightingale is set to be released in cinemas on 12 February 2027.