Actress Sally Kirkland dies aged 84

Actress Sally Kirkland has died at the age of 84.

The Oscar-nominated actress and film producer has died, her manager Michael Greene confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Greene, Kirkland had entered a hospice in Palm Springs, California, just days before her death. Over the past year she battled dementia and suffered several major falls.

In November last year, the U.S. actress' friends launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her medical care. According to the fundraiser, Kirkland was receiving round-the-clock care following a series of injuries.

"It has been a challenging few months for Sally as her health continues to struggle," the page read. "She had a fall in the shower, when she was left unattended; injuring her ribs, foot, along with cuts and bruises. Sally is now receiving 24/7 care in a specialised facility, that is providing wonderful safety and care."

Days later, her friends shared another update, writing that Kirkland was "resting comfortably" under hospice care.

Kirkland was best known for playing the titular role in the 1987 drama Anna, which follows Czech immigrant Krystyna, played by Paulina Porizkova, as she travels to New York City to meet her hero, Anna. The performance earned Kirkland an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.

Her career also included roles in 2003's Bruce Almighty, 1973's The Sting, 1991's The Haunted and the 1994 drama series Valley of the Dolls.

Kirkland was also associated with Andy Warhol's Manhattan art studio, The Factory.