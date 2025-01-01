Matthew McConaughey invests in AI audio company

Matthew McConaughey has joined forces with an AI audio company to produce virtual replications of his voice.

The 56-year-old actor has actually invested an undisclosed sum in the New York-based ElevenLabs, having first worked with the company back in 2022.

The award-winning star said in a statement: "Since our first conversation, I’ve been impressed by how the ElevenLabs team has taken the magic of the core technology and turned it into products that creators, enterprises and storytellers use daily.

"I launched my newsletter, ‘Lyrics of Livin’, as a way to share stories and ideas in my own voice with those who want to listen. Now, thanks to ElevenLabs, ‘Lyrics of Livin’ is expanding with a Spanish language edition, allowing us to reach and connect with even more people.

"To everyone building with voice technology: keep going. You’re helping create a future where we can look up from our screens and connect through something as timeless as humanity itself — our voices."

Sir Michael Caine has also teamed up with ElevenLabs, and the veteran actor observed that "ElevenLabs gives everyone the tools to be heard".

The 92-year-old film star said: "For years, I’ve lent my voice to stories that moved people — tales of courage, of wit, of the human spirit. Now, I’m helping others find theirs.

"With ElevenLabs, we can preserve and share voices — not just mine, but anyone’s. ElevenLabs is at the very forefront of technology, using innovation not to replace humanity, but to celebrate it.

"ElevenLabs gives everyone the tools to be heard. It’s not about replacing voices; it’s about amplifying them, opening doors for new storytellers everywhere. I’ve spent a lifetime telling stories. ElevenLabs will help the next generation tell theirs."

Meanwhile, Matthew recently revealed that he felt "proud" of his son on the set of The Lost Bus.

The actor starred alongside Levi, 17, in the survival drama film, and Matthew admitted to feeling proud of his son for how he approached his work.

Speaking on the Today show, Matthew shared: "There was an extra, sort of soul to it for me. It felt very professional doing it with him though. I said, ‘I can help coach you, I can help teach you what I can. But once we show up on the day, I’m not there as a safety net.’ And he showed up.

"He’s not looking at me to go, ‘Hey, is it okay? How’d I do?’ He worked with the director and I sat back as a proud dad going, ‘There we go."

Matthew was really impressed by Levi on the set of The Lost Bus. However, he doesn't wish to put him under any extra pressure.

Asked if Levi intends to follow in his footsteps, the Hollywood star replied: "I’m not putting that pressure on him either way, but he’s off to a great start. He’s in the door. As far as nepotism goes for me, Camila and I always say, ‘Don’t you ever feel entitled.’"