Sabrina Carpenter to star in new Alice in Wonderland movie

Sabrina Carpenter is set to star in and produce an untitled movie musical based on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland.

Carroll's Victorian-era story follows a girl named Alice who falls down a rabbit hole and lands in a fantastical world of talking animals. The story was made into a Disney animated movie in 1951, and a film directed by Tim Burton in 2010, starring Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter.

It is unclear what role Carpenter will fill, but sources say the project is a passion project for the global pop star.

Lorene Scafaria, best known for writing and directing the Jennifer Lopez-starring crime movie Hustlers, will write and direct the feature. She also directed episodes of I Love LA, and HBO's acclaimed drama Succession.

Carpenter recently earned six nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, including album of the year and best pop vocal album for Man's Best Friend, and song of the year, record of the year, best pop solo performance and best music video for Manchild.

While this will be the Please Please Please singer's first major studio film - it's for Universal Pictures - it won't be her first time in front of the lens. Among her many acting credits are the films The Hate U Give and Emergency, and the 2010s TV series Girl Meets World.

Most recently, she signed on to guest star in a Muppet Show special for Disney+.