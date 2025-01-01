Toy Story 5 trailer reveals Greta Lee in starring role

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack are being joined by Greta Lee in Disney's highly anticipated Toy Story 5.

The Past Lives star is the latest character to be announced. She voices the role of a smart tablet called Lilypad, bringing new tech to the old toys.

The first trailer for the animated sequel, which is due for release next summer, has provided a glimpse at the storyline.

The teaser introduces the new arrival as an "all-new threat to playtime" with the tagline, "The age of toys is over."

Co-directors Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris shared in a statement, "It's been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favourite team of legacy toys might respond to today's world of technology, and we're thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences."

Lee is known for her roles in films including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and TV shows such as The Morning Show and Russian Doll.

She has been married to actor and producer Russ Armstrong since 2014, and the couple have two children.

Conan O'Brien will also join the Toy Story team as a toilet-training tech assistant named Smarty Pants.

After the death of Carl Weathers last year, Ernie Hudson will take over the role of Combat Carl.

Toy Story 5 will be in cinemas from 19 June 2026.