Duke and Duchess of Sussex vanish from Kris Jenner's party pics

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have mysteriously gone missing from Kris Jenner's birthday party post.

The vanishing happened only hours after the septuagenarian shared snaps from her star-studded soirée.

Jenner hosted a James Bond-themed bash in Los Angeles over the weekend to celebrate the milestone occasion, and invited a number of Hollywood heavyweights to the ritzy event.

In a post shared on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hobnobbed with the Kardashian matriarch, only for Jenner to later delete images from her social media account.

Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian also shared an image with the As Ever brand founder, while Prince Harry stood in the background. This photo too was deleted within hours.

Prince Harry and Meghan dressed to impress for the spy-themed party, with the Duke sporting a black tuxedo while his wife opted for a long-sleeved black gown.

The royal couple began their Los Angeles date night nearby at the Baby2Baby charity gala, where they were spotted supporting family friend Serena Williams as she was honoured with the Giving Tree Award.

"They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy," a source told People magazine.

A handful of billionaires were photographed at Jenner's birthday party, which was hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Beverly Hills mansion. Bill Gates was snapped carried in a wrapped gift for the mother-of-six.

The all-star guest list also included Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey and Adele.