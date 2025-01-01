Kathy Griffin reveals six-figure cost of third facelift

Kathy Griffin has revealed the six-figure cost of her third facelift.

The comedian shared she still considered her surgery a relative bargain and explained she could have spent millions.

"I've had three facelifts," the My Life On The D-List star told The Good Guys podcast hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer in an interview published this week.

"When I decided to talk about it on my little YouTube show... I mean, I thought that doctor was gonna propose, he was so excited!"

Kathy, 65, joked she was one of very few celebrities who openly admitted to going under the knife.

"I also think, foolishly, every actress or woman is going to talk about having their face work," she said. "But no, it's not. It's just me and a couple others."

After explaining she had undergone the facelift "three months ago", Kathy described her recovery.

"When you're getting that work done, you have to let yourself have like, six weeks where you kind of settle," she explained.

She also told the show she knew of plastic surgeons charging up to $1 million (£760,000) for a facelift.

"I hear that there's six or seven guys now in Beverly Hills that are getting a million a facelift from these broads," Kathy said, before adding, "See, I'm just such a money person, I can't bring myself to do it."

Instead, she said, she had opted to save money by using a surgeon Kris Jenner had visited some time previously - as opposed to the reality TV star's more expensive recent surgeon.

"See, what I love about my D-list life," Kathy quipped, is I went to Kris Jenner's last guy ... but it was not cheap."

While it hadn't cost $1 million, Kathy revealed her surgery had set her back $2180,000 (£166,000).

Elsewhere, Kathy admitted she had joined a range of dating apps after being persuaded by famous friends, singer Sia Furler and actress Nia Vardalos.

"You know the singer Sia?" Kathy began, "So I was at her house with (actress) Nia Vardalos and they dared me to go on the apps and then they filled out my forms for me, because Sia just grabbed my phone and she goes, 'Give me the phone. I know you better than you know yourself'."