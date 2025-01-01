Michael Caine and Matthew McConaughey partner with AI company to 'preserve' voices

Michael Caine and Matthew McConaughey have partnered with an AI company to "preserve and share" their voices.

On Tuesday, executives at ElevenLabs announced that the Hollywood actors have signed on to be part of the brand's Iconic Marketplace - which enables "ethical sourcing" and licensing of some of the world's most recognisable voices.

In a statement, Caine declared that the new technology gives "everyone the tools to be heard".

"With ElevenLabs, we can preserve and share voices - not just mine, but anyone's," the Alfie actor commented. "ElevenLabs is at the very forefront of technology, using innovation not to replace humanity, but to celebrate it. It's not about replacing voices; it's about amplifying them, opening doors for new storytellers everywhere. I've spent a lifetime telling stories. ElevenLabs will help the next generation tell theirs."

Caine joins over 25 other iconic figures that are available on the platform, including Maya Angelou, Alan Turing, and Liza Minnelli.

The 92-year-old's voice will also be available on an app to narrate books and articles.

In addition, bosses at the audio research and product company revealed McConaughey, 56, had become an investor in the business.

The Dallas Buyers Club star will also use the technology to deliver a Spanish audio version of his newsletter, Lyrics of Livin', in his own voice.

"Since our first conversation, I've been impressed by how the ElevenLabs team has taken the magic of the core technology and turned it into products that creators, enterprises, and storytellers use daily," he added. "To everyone building with voice technology: keep going. You're helping create a future where we can look up from our screens and connect through something as timeless as humanity itself - our voices."