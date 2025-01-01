Florence Pugh suffered depression after shooting Midsommar

Florence Pugh has revealed she suffered from depression after shooting Midsommar.

The actress revealed she was "sad for like six months" after filming ended, thanks to the movie's gruelling emotional content.

In the 2019 horror film, directed by Ari Aster, Florence played Dani - a character who suffers extreme family trauma and is later witness to a host of grisly murders.

"The character is in such a horrible state in her life and she's constantly on the brink of a panic attack," Florence, 29, told Louis Theroux on his The Louis Theroux Podcast, before adding she herself had "never, ever been through anything close to that."

Having led a comfortable life prior to making the movie, she explained the experience of putting herself "through hell" left her traumatised.

"I'd really put myself through it," she recalled. "At the beginning, I just imagined hearing the news that one of my siblings had died. And then towards the middle of the shoot, it was like, oh no, I actually needed to imagine the coffins. And then towards the end of the shoot, I actually was going to my whole family's funeral."

On a plane home after leaving the movie's European set, Florence shared she had broken down in tears and had felt guilty at leaving Dani to "figure out how to do the rest of her life", which she realised was an attempt to soothe her own emotional upset.

"My brain was obviously feeling sympathy for myself, because I'd abused myself and really manipulated my own emotions to get a performance," Florence explained.

"I just can't exhaust myself like that because it has a knock-on effect. I think it made me sad for like six months after that."