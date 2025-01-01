James Van Der Beek auctioning off memorabilia to help cover costs of cancer battle

James Van Der Beek is auctioning off props and costumes from his most famous projects to help ease the financial burden of his ongoing cancer battle.

The 48-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023, has teamed up with Propstore to offer fans the chance to own some of the most cherished memorabilia from his career.

According to People, 100% of the proceeds from the sale will go directly to Van Der Beek to help with the financial cost of fighting cancer.

Key items include the flannel shirt Van Der Beek wore as Dawson Leery for many episodes of the teen drama Dawson's Creek, as well as the necklace Dawson gifted Katie Holmes' character Joey Potter for prom, among other memorabilia from the show, which ran from 1998 to 2003.

The necklace is expected to fetch between $26,400 (£20,000) and $52,800 (£40,000), while Dawson's pilot episode outfit is expected to sell for almost $4,000 (£3,000).

From the 1999 film Varsity Blues, the actor is auctioning off his quarterback character's cleats and West Caana Coyotes cap.

"I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now," Van Der Beek said in a statement.

"While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."

Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will be held between 5 and 7 December. Live in-room bidding will take place in London on 6 December, while global bidding is available through 7 December.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with cancer in August 2023, but he did not make the news public until November 2024.