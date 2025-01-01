LeAnn Rimes shuts down boob job speculation

LeAnn Rimes has shut down speculation that she has had a boob job.

During an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, the Can't Fight the Moonlight singer was asked to address speculation that she got a breast enlargement procedure for her role as Dixie on her new TV show, 9-1-1: Nashville.

Responding to a comment that read, "Boob job," the 43-year-old insisted that she was just wearing a push-up bra on the job.

"If you are referring to my boobs, I can't believe I am talking about my boobs," she quipped, reports Us Weekly. "But if you are referring to my boobs in some of the videos that I have been posting when it comes to my character in 9-1-1: Nashville, I have the most massive push-up bra of life on... In fact, when I took off the bra one day, my boobs stayed up by my chin a bit before they fell."

The singer then clarified, "So no, I did not get a boob job. Nothing that has not been there already."

9-1-1: Nashville, the second spin-off of the 9-1-1 TV franchise, premiered in October. Rimes plays singer Dixie Bennings, the ex-girlfriend of the show's lead firefighter character, Captain Donald 'Don' Hart. The procedural drama series also stars Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The show marks Rimes' first acting role since the 2018 TV movie It's Christmas, Eve.

The How Do I Live hitmaker recently told Us Weekly that she auditioned for the part, marking the first time she had read for a character since she was 17.

"My hand was so shaking at the very first read and once I got through with that, I was like, 'OK, can we do it again? Like, now that I've gotten through it,'" she recalled. "I wasn't even home yet before they called and offered me the job."