Amy Schumer wipes old photos from Instagram 'for no reason'

Amy Schumer has wiped all of her old photos from Instagram "for no reason".

Taking to her account on Tuesday, the Trainwreck actress deleted every single image from her grid.

In a single new post, Amy shared a series of snaps showing her posing in a red Valentino minidress and black Chanel heels on a carpeted staircase.

"Back on my staircase bulls**t again," she wrote in the caption. "I actually left my house tonight. Who's proud? I'm feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!"

Earlier in the day, Amy reposted her very first Instagram post from June 2012 on her Instagram Stories.

"My first ever insta post (sic). I'm gonna erase them all cause why not?" the 44-year-old wrote over the image, which was a photo of herself talking.

In recent months, Amy has regularly offered fans updates on her health journey, having revealed she was diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome in February 2024.

And in October, the comedy star also thanked her team for helping her feel confident again.

"I'm feeling strong and like myself," she declared. "I'm enjoying how I look but man it is all about how you feel. I'm so grateful to be pain free thanks to my trainer Mona at Reload who has helped strengthen me since my back surgery and (Dr. Tamer Seckin) for lifting all the endometriosis out of my body."

While back in March, Amy revealed she had been taking weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

"Mounjaro's been great," she shared in a video posted to Instagram. "I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."