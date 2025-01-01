Adele to make acting debut in Tom Ford's next film

Adele is making a new career move and trying her hand at acting.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter will make her debut as an actress in fashion designer-turned-director Tom Ford's next film, Cry To Heaven.

Based on Anne Rice's 1982 novel of the same name, the fictional story follows two men, a Venetian noble and a castrated opera singer, whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined in 18th-century Italy.

The film, which Ford will direct and produce from his own adaptation, will have a star-studded cast featuring Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Hunter Schafer, Thandiwe Newton, and Adolescence's breakout star Owen Cooper.

According to Deadline, Cry To Heaven is currently in pre-production in London and Rome before filming begins in January. The film, which Ford is reportedly self-financing, is expected to be released in autumn 2026.

In July last year, Adele shared that she was taking "a big break" from music after her residencies and was planning to explore other creative avenues. Her Las Vegas residency ended in November 2024.

"I don't have any plans for new music, at all," Adele said in an interview with German TV station ZDF. "I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

Adele previously appeared on-screen in a 2009 cameo in the TV series Ugly Betty, and she famously sang the theme song to the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall.

Cry To Heaven marks Ford's third directorial outing after 2009's A Single Man and 2016's Nocturnal Animals. The new feature will reunite him with his A Single Man leads Firth and Hoult and Nocturnal Animals star Taylor-Johnson.