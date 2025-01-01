Carice Van Houten 'broke down' shooting Malice in Greek heat

Carice Van Houten has revealed that she "broke down" because of the heat while filming a long dinner sequence for her new TV show Malice.

The new revenge thriller series stars Jack Whitehall as Adam, a tutor who charms his way into the wealthy Tanner family - led by David Duchovny and Van Houten - while they're on holiday in Greece and uses his new position as their "manny" to ruin their lives.

During an interview with Cover Media, the Game of Thrones actress admitted that filming long dinner scenes outside in the Greek heat took its toll on her at one point.

"You had a tough day in the heat one day..." Duchovny began, to which she continued, "Oh yeah, I had one day where I sort of broke down. That's true, it was getting a bit hot."

The Dutch actress explained, "There's a lot of scenes with a lot of people talking, like big, big dinner scenes... (They took) three days or something (to film). Yeah, (on) one of them, I was like, 'That's it for me. I'm too hot.'"

Van Houten then quipped, "Climate change is not a hoax, people!"

The X-Files star noted that the temperatures hit 37°C, or 100°F, on that day, and explained that dinner scenes "take a long time to film" because so many different camera setups are needed to film all of the characters around the table.

Later in the series, Duchovny has to run in the boiling heat, and he acknowledged that it was "tough" running across rough terrain "over and over" but he insisted that he had fun because he enjoys "some physical work".

Elsewhere in the interview, the Californication actor shared that he put a lot of thought into whether he should accept the role because it required him to live away from home for months.

"Carice has a home life, and she has a kid, and I have a home life. So when you decide to go on location, it's a (genuine) decision, to actually go on location and to have to leave your life," he said. "The fact that it was Greece, that I'd never been to, was definitely a bonus. But it's always hard to make that decision that you're actually going to leave your life for a certain amount of time."

Malice launches on Prime Video globally on Friday 14 November.