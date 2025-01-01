Tom Felton in tears as Draco Malfoy wows Broadway

Tom Felton has made his debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, reprising his iconic role as Draco Malfoy.

Felton appeared in his first show at New York City's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday night, where the crowd enthusiastically welcomed back as his character from the popular film series.

The British actor was met with shouts and applause for nearly 30 seconds as he stepped onto the stage for the first time, before uttering his first line, "I need a favour."

The Broadway production's official Instagram account captured the moment and shared it, writing, "It's true then, what they're saying on the train" - a nod to Draco's line about Harry's arrival at Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Another post showed Felton as Draco standing alone on the stage facing an empty auditorium. "Welcome home, Tom," the caption read.

Other clips showed Felton visibly emotional as he got a standing ovation during the final bows at the end of the show.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which opened on Broadway in 2018, is set 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows.

It brings back Harry, Ron, Draco and Hermione - but focuses on the adventures of their children, Albus Severus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy.

Felton, who played Draco in all eight Harry Potter movies between 2001 and 2011, is taking on the part again for 19 weeks.

He is the first actor from the original films to perform in the stage production.

"Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life," Felton said in a statement in June when his casting was announced.