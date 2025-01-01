Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about struggle with anxiety

Gwyneth Paltrow has confessed that she is struggling with anxiety.

The actor believes that the "hormonal phase of life" is behind her new mental health battle, as revealed on the latest episode of her The Goop podcast.

"I have a lot of anxiety for the very first time in my life, which is just a symptom of hormonal changes," Paltrow shared.

"I think it's an estrogen dominance thing. It makes you really anxious. So part of it is physiological, part of it is psychological, part of it's emotional and part of it's public life."

The Marty Supreme star, who grew up in the spotlight as a child actor, explained that she has "lived a very intense life in the public eye" for years.

"And so I think whenever we're at the mercy of people's opinions and all the energy behind the opinions - I'm very sensitive, as most of us are - so I feel that and it kind of frays my nervous system," the Glee alum said.

"The past couple of years, it's hit me so hard. I know there's something wrong because my cortisol, like I'll get in bed exhausted and my heart will start to race.

"My sleep is still pretty OK, but sometimes I wake up first thing in the morning and I'm filled with dread."

Paltrow is seeking help from two therapists, and also turns to her family and friends for support.

"I get a lot of healing from my family, from my kids and my husband," she said.