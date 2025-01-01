Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope expecting second baby

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are having a baby.

The pair revealed at the Dancing With the Stars 20th anniversary celebration that Cope is pregnant with their second child, a son, nearly a year after she and the Blossom alum reconciled.

"Nothing is planned. Not even this," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight while pointing to his wife's baby bump on the red carpet. "This is not planned. No, I'm kidding. I'm kidding."

And though the Melissa & Joey actor, who is also dad to a two-year-old daughter with Cope, as well as two daughters with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson, is excited to grow his family, he shared that he's keeping out of the spotlight.

"It's not me. She's the one actually doing the work," he continued, looking at his wife. "I'm just here going, 'Look at this.'"

The Marry Christmas actor, who wed Lawrence in May 2022, added, "I feel great," and shared her excitement that she is set to welcome "our first boy".

The couple's new chapter comes after they weathered a difficult year together. Cope filed for divorce in August 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requesting full physical custody and shared legal custody of their daughter. Four months later, the pair were reconciled and called off divorce proceedings.

"Things take a lot of work and a lot of dedication and reworking and retooling," Lawrence told E! News at the time.

"That's life, though. Everything takes so much work. Whatever it is, just don't give up, because you never know."