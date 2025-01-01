Terrence J marries Mikalah Sultan in Dubai

Terrence J and Mikalah Sultan travelled to their favourite city to get married.

The actor and former BET host, whose full name is Terrence Jenkins, and the model wed on Tuesday at the beach resort Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

"The wedding is a dream come true," Sultan told People magazine.

"Just being able to get everyone we love in the same room to celebrate the deep love and connection TJ and I have is beyond fulfilling."

More than 100 guests flew out for the nuptials. Among the celebrity guests was Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who officiated the ceremony.

"This is something that's unprecedented - bringing 130 people from the US to a foreign country to celebrate love and partnership," Terrence J shared. "We're bringing cultures together, creatives together, and it's a beautiful thing to experience."

The actor and Sultan have been inseparable since meeting in Manchester, England.

The former 106 & Park host proposed in December 2023 at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, where he rented out the rooftop and surprised Sultan with an engagement party attended by friends and family.

Sultan gushed to People that the former E! News host always knows how to make her "feel safe, loved and supported".

"He's my biggest cheerleader and my best friend. Every day is an adventure. I'm always excited about our future. We have so much life to experience and every day is a journey together. Our life together is everything I could've asked for."