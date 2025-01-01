Colin Farrell cast as priest in action packed new thriller Ordained

Colin Farrell has been cast in Ordained.

The 49-year-old actor is teaming up with Avengers: Doomsday filmmakers the Russo Bros under their AGBO banner for the new action thriller, which is based on Bad Ideas' upcoming comic book, with several studios in the mix for the rights.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell with play priest Father Roy Craig in the film, with a script written by John Wick's Derek Kolstad.

In the film, Father Roy performs last rites on a mob moss who doesn't actually die, but has now confessed his crimes to the priest.

The mafia chief sends hitmen, corrupt police officers and gangsters after the clergyman in an attempt to silence him.

However, Father Roy has his own violent past - although he refuses to kill another person.

Meanwhile, Farrell recently admitted he's “really excited” to return for The Batman: Part II after being “spoiled rotten” on The Penguin.

He's set to reprise his role as Oz Cobb for the upcoming DC superhero sequel, and he's eager to be back with Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, Jeffrey Wright’s James ‘Jim’ Gordon and director Matt Reeves again following his HBO spin-off show.

Speaking with Collider, Farrell said: “It's less about ‘What can I do.’ I was spoiled rotten with eight hours on HBO.

"It's less of ‘What can I do with this,’ and more just to be in that world and be around Robert and be around Jeffrey again, and be led by Matt Reeves.

“It’s something I'm really excited about again, just to be around it.”

Farrell said he was honoured to be “part of that world”, adding he had been a fan of the Caped Crusader since an early age.

The Ballad of a Small Player star gushed: “I love that world. I mean, I loved it as a fan of film since Batman ‘66.

"I grew up watching that, and Burgess Meredith was my first Penguin, and then Danny DeVito was my second Penguin.

“Then Chris Nolan's work, of course, was extraordinary in that universe. But to see how Matt has re-envisioned a world that's unique enough and still honors the struggles of that city and the psychological struggles of the character of Bruce Wayne, and Batman, and who is the shadow of who — is Bruce Wayne the real guy, or is Batman?

“Just to be part of that world … Honestly, just to be in something that takes place in Gotham, where a character called Bruce Wayne and Batman exist, is such a joy for me.”