Justin Baldoni files motion to dismiss Blake Lively's lawsuit

Justin Baldoni has filed a motion asking for a judge to throw out Blake Lively's lawsuit against him.

In the latest development in the ongoing legal battle, lawyers for the actor/director and his Wayfarer Studios team filed a motion on Wednesday night calling on a judge to throw out Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against him.

According to the Mail Online, the lawyers claimed her case should be dismissed because "no reasonable jury" would find him guilty of sexually harassing her on the set of the 2024 movie It Ends With Us and orchestrating a smear campaign to ruin her reputation.

They also dispute Lively's claim that she lost at least $56.2 million (£43 million) in past and future earnings from acting, producing, speaking engagements and endorsements as a result of the bad publicity and contentious legal case.

The lawyers claim the figure "cannot be calculated with reasonable certainty" and therefore accusations of lost earnings may be "merely speculative".

The latest filing comes shortly after Baldoni's countersuit against Lively was dismissed after he opted against refiling an amended complaint. The It Ends With Us actor and director had sued the Gossip Girl star, her husband Ryan Reynolds and others for alleged defamation and extortion.

Also on Wednesday, Lively scored a small victory in the ongoing case. A judge threw out a defamation lawsuit filed against her by Jed Wallace and his crisis PR firm, Street Relations Inc., after she accused him of helping Baldoni with the alleged smear campaign.

According to TMZ, Wallace's case was dismissed for jurisdictional reasons as he filed it in Texas, where he is based.

In response, the star's representative told the outlet, "With this decision, all of the retaliatory lawsuits filed against Blake Lively by Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and their crisis communications and digital teams have been dismissed. Ms. Lively will have her day in court on her claims at the March trial in New York."

Lively's claims against Wallace were recently dismissed for similar reasons, as her lawsuit was filed in New York.