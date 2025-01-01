Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chadwick Boseman will be posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame five years after his death.

The Marvel actor's widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the honour on her late husband's behalf and help unveil his star on 6904 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of The Hollywoodland Experience gift shop, on 20 November.

Boseman's Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's co-star Viola Davis are set to speak at the event.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honoured to celebrate Chadwick Boseman's extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement. "His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world."

The event will be emceed by Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which runs the Walk of Fame.

Boseman, who died of colon cancer at the age of 43 in August 2020, was originally announced as a recipient of a star in 2023, with the ceremony set to take place the following year. It is unclear why it was ultimately delayed until 2025.

The actor was best known for playing T'Challa/Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, including his 2018 standalone outing, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.

Boseman's other notable films include Da 5 Bloods, 21 Bridges, 42, in which he played baseball player Jackie Robinson, and Get On Up, in which he portrayed James Brown.

His final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, was released posthumously several months after his death.